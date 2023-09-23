 
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner grabs lunch together before custody lawsuit

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, the celebrity couple who is currently involved in a messy divorce battle, appeared to be in good books with each other as they were spotted grabbing lunch together with their two daughters just days before the Game of Thrones alum filed a custody lawsuit against her estranged husband, Joe Jonas.

According to TMZ, the estranged couple was snapped having lunch as one big family on Monday. The pictures obtained by the publication saw the actress and singer with their daughters sitting together at Momofuku Noodle Bar Uptown in New York City.

The publication quoted an eyewitness stating, "There were no signs of trouble between the estranged couple."

However, it remains unclear if the couple arrived together or separately and who accompanied the kids to the venue if they were not together.

Following their outing, Sophie filed a lawsuit against Joe, accusing him of illegal retention of their daughters, Willa, 3, and another whose name hasn't been made public yet. Joe hit back at the accusations, saying he was simply following court orders by a Florida judge. Florida law does not allow the relocation of kids amid divorce filing.

Sophie also appears to be getting closer to Joe's ex, Taylor Swift, as the pair was spotted together twice, on Tuesday and Thursday hanging out together at The Big Apple. 

