Saturday, September 23, 2023
Gisele Bundchen opens up about her marriage to Tom Brady: 'I don't regret it'

Gisele Bundchen opens up about her marriage to Tom Brady: 'I don't regret it'

Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady's ex-wife, recently got candid about her marriage with the former NFL star. The Brazilian model revealed she didn't want her marriage to end in divorce, but she did not regret it.

In a recent interview, the model stated that she would not change anything in her life or her past experiences, including her 13-year marriage with Tom Brady.

According to Page Six, in an interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, Gisele said, "My divorce with Tom Brady was not what I dreamed of or what I hoped for."

She quoted her parents' 50-year ongoing marriage, stating that she wanted her marriage to go for a lifetime as well.

Gisele did not regret her divorce as she said, "I think I have to accept it. Sometimes we grow together, and sometimes we grow apart."

She also did not seem to have any grudges against her ex-husband, Tom Brady, and appeared to be grateful for the marriage, saying, "I am grateful for our relationship as it resulted in two wonderful children. He's the father of my kids, so I always wish him the best."

Despite not regretting the divorce, in an interview with People Magazine earlier, Gisele explained that going through a divorce was very tough for her and her family.

Gisele and Brady got divorced in October 2022. They share two kids, a 13-year-old son Benjamin, and a 10-year-old daughter, Vivian. 

