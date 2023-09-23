Zendaya clears the air on engagement rumours with Tom Holland

Zendaya has cleared the air regarding her engagement rumours with her boyfriend, Tom Holland. The 27-year-old actress posted a picture on her Instagram on Thursday showing off her outfit for the day. Her eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed a ring on her hand.



Her engagement rumours started swirling all around. The Emmy-winning actress appeared to be baffled by the gossip and cleared the air in a now-deleted video. She said, "'I posted the photo for my hat, not for the ring on my right finger, you guys!' while questioning her fans, 'Seriously, do you think that’s how I would drop the news?'"

According to People Magazine, the Spider-Man star re-uploaded her picture and captioned it, "Let me just put the full body back so y’all can relax."

The actress wants her love life to be private and out of the public eye.

In an interview with Elle, she said, "I accept that parts of my life are going to be public," adding, "I also do have control of what I choose to share."

Zendaya added, "It's about protecting peace and letting things be your own."

Zendaya and her Spider-Man: No Way Home costar, Tom Holland, confirmed their romance in July 2021.