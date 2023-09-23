 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Katie Price confronts verbal abuse during supermarket trip with daughters

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Katie Price confronts verbal abuse during supermarket trip with daughters
Katie Price confronts verbal abuse during supermarket trip with daughters

Katie Price recently shared a distressing incident when she faced an unsettling encounter during her routine trip to the supermarket with her daughters. Princess and Bunny.

Katie detailed the incident, stating she was shopping in Tesco with Princess and Bunny, and out of nowhere, two unknown girls with their kid, whom the model had never met, targeted Katie with a hurtful slur.

According to The Mirror, Katie revealed the whole incident on her podcast The Katie Price Show, she said that the girls verbally attacked her, saying, "You're a s***."

The former I Am A Celebrity star said that she was shocked and fuming, adding, "I replied with how dare you say that when I have got kids around. You have got no right to call me s***. You don't know anything about me."

Her sister Sophie, who co-hosts the podcast, was stunned by the incident and stated, "Really? People still do this?"

The 45-year-old former glamour model recalled another incident when she was harassed in public for parking her Pink Range Rover in a disabled bay, accompanied by her disabled son Harvey, who suffers from the genetic condition Prader-Willi Syndrome, autism, and is partially blind.

She revealed that a couple had a go on her, saying, "Who do you think you are? Just because you have a car like that, you think you can park in disabled bay." Katie said that she followed the couple into Curry's and confronted them, "How dare you say that I can't park in a disabled bay. My son is blind. I have my disabled badge on."

Katie added that things like this always wind her up. 

More From Entertainment:

Zendaya clears the air on engagement rumours with Tom Holland video

Zendaya clears the air on engagement rumours with Tom Holland
Gisele Bundchen opens up about her marriage to Tom Brady: 'I don't regret it'

Gisele Bundchen opens up about her marriage to Tom Brady: 'I don't regret it'
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner grab lunch together before custody lawsuit

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner grab lunch together before custody lawsuit
Leonardo DiCaprio slams Hollywood's history of misrepresenting 'Native Americans'

Leonardo DiCaprio slams Hollywood's history of misrepresenting 'Native Americans'
Meghan Markle is a ‘degree wife’ to Prince Harry: ‘Won’t stay for long’ video

Meghan Markle is a ‘degree wife’ to Prince Harry: ‘Won’t stay for long’
Amanda Bynes planning to leave LA after mental health facility stint

Amanda Bynes planning to leave LA after mental health facility stint

Meghan Markle will always be a ‘buy one get one free deal’ with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle will always be a ‘buy one get one free deal’ with Prince Harry
Kim Kardashian ignores Doja Cat

Kim Kardashian ignores Doja Cat

BTS’ Suga begins mandatory military service in South Korea

BTS’ Suga begins mandatory military service in South Korea

Prince William makes 'insightful contribution' to charity's bereavement booklet

Prince William makes 'insightful contribution' to charity's bereavement booklet
Kendall Jenner enjoys date night with Bad Bunny at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show

Kendall Jenner enjoys date night with Bad Bunny at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show
Doja Cat disses Kardashians in new song

Doja Cat disses Kardashians in new song