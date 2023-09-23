Katie Price confronts verbal abuse during supermarket trip with daughters

Katie Price recently shared a distressing incident when she faced an unsettling encounter during her routine trip to the supermarket with her daughters. Princess and Bunny.

Katie detailed the incident, stating she was shopping in Tesco with Princess and Bunny, and out of nowhere, two unknown girls with their kid, whom the model had never met, targeted Katie with a hurtful slur.

According to The Mirror, Katie revealed the whole incident on her podcast The Katie Price Show, she said that the girls verbally attacked her, saying, "You're a s***."

The former I Am A Celebrity star said that she was shocked and fuming, adding, "I replied with how dare you say that when I have got kids around. You have got no right to call me s***. You don't know anything about me."

Her sister Sophie, who co-hosts the podcast, was stunned by the incident and stated, "Really? People still do this?"

The 45-year-old former glamour model recalled another incident when she was harassed in public for parking her Pink Range Rover in a disabled bay, accompanied by her disabled son Harvey, who suffers from the genetic condition Prader-Willi Syndrome, autism, and is partially blind.

She revealed that a couple had a go on her, saying, "Who do you think you are? Just because you have a car like that, you think you can park in disabled bay." Katie said that she followed the couple into Curry's and confronted them, "How dare you say that I can't park in a disabled bay. My son is blind. I have my disabled badge on."

Katie added that things like this always wind her up.