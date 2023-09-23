 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Russell Brand resurfaces amidst controversy, challenges media narrative

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Russell Brand resurfaces amidst controversy, challenges media narrative

Russell Brand resurfaces in a conspiracy-ridden video a week after he was accused of rape and sexual assault by four women. The comedian described the past week as "extraordinary and distressing."

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Russell Brand addressed his 6.64 million subscribers on the platform and announced that he is transferring his show to the subscription-based video platform Rumble, citing its unwavering commitment to free speech.

Though Brand did not address the accusations directly, but expressed gratitude to his fans for supporting him and questioning the information presented in the media about him. 

Russell Brand's bold move: From YouTube to Rumble amidst accusations

He also presented several conspiracy theories and took a dig at his former employer, BBC, and stated, "The Trusted news initiative is a collaboration between big tech and legacy media organizations to target, control, choke and shut down independent media organizations... like this one."

He vowed to continue his discussions regarding the deep state, corporate collusion, and the military-industrial complex.

The comedian asked for support from his fans, saying, "I need your support now more than ever," and concluded his video by telling the viewers, "Stay free." 

More From Entertainment:

Danny Masterson knew about Bijou's upcoming divorce filing, following his sentence

Danny Masterson knew about Bijou's upcoming divorce filing, following his sentence

Eminem and ex-wife Kim Scott set to reunite at daughter's wedding video

Eminem and ex-wife Kim Scott set to reunite at daughter's wedding
Katie Price confronts verbal abuse during supermarket trip with daughters

Katie Price confronts verbal abuse during supermarket trip with daughters
Zendaya clears the air on engagement rumours with Tom Holland video

Zendaya clears the air on engagement rumours with Tom Holland
Gisele Bundchen opens up about her marriage to Tom Brady: 'I don't regret it'

Gisele Bundchen opens up about her marriage to Tom Brady: 'I don't regret it'
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner grab lunch together before custody lawsuit

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner grab lunch together before custody lawsuit
Leonardo DiCaprio slams Hollywood's history of misrepresenting 'Native Americans'

Leonardo DiCaprio slams Hollywood's history of misrepresenting 'Native Americans'
Meghan Markle is a ‘degree wife’ to Prince Harry: ‘Won’t stay for long’ video

Meghan Markle is a ‘degree wife’ to Prince Harry: ‘Won’t stay for long’
Amanda Bynes planning to leave LA after mental health facility stint

Amanda Bynes planning to leave LA after mental health facility stint

Meghan Markle will always be a ‘buy one get one free deal’ with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle will always be a ‘buy one get one free deal’ with Prince Harry
Kim Kardashian ignores Doja Cat

Kim Kardashian ignores Doja Cat

BTS’ Suga begins mandatory military service in South Korea

BTS’ Suga begins mandatory military service in South Korea