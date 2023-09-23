Russell Brand resurfaces amidst controversy, challenges media narrative

Russell Brand resurfaces in a conspiracy-ridden video a week after he was accused of rape and sexual assault by four women. The comedian described the past week as "extraordinary and distressing."



In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Russell Brand addressed his 6.64 million subscribers on the platform and announced that he is transferring his show to the subscription-based video platform Rumble, citing its unwavering commitment to free speech.

Though Brand did not address the accusations directly, but expressed gratitude to his fans for supporting him and questioning the information presented in the media about him.

Russell Brand's bold move: From YouTube to Rumble amidst accusations

He also presented several conspiracy theories and took a dig at his former employer, BBC, and stated, "The Trusted news initiative is a collaboration between big tech and legacy media organizations to target, control, choke and shut down independent media organizations... like this one."



He vowed to continue his discussions regarding the deep state, corporate collusion, and the military-industrial complex.

The comedian asked for support from his fans, saying, "I need your support now more than ever," and concluded his video by telling the viewers, "Stay free."