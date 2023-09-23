 
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Prince William very ‘kindly’ writes foreword for London’s Air Ambulance charity

Prince William has very kindly written the foreword for London’s Air Ambulance Charity booklet about grief.

The Prince of Wales is the royal patron of the charity.

The palace revealed William’s statement which reads: “No two experiences of bereavement are ever the same. The sudden and often unexpected loss of a loved one can be profoundly difficult to process, even with the passing of time.

“However, some solace can be found through the sharing of experience. The families who have contributed to this booklet have shared the most precious of memories, thoughts, and feelings.”

He further said, “I would like to thank them for opening up and allowing us into their very personal journey.

“I hope that this booklet will provide some comfort and support, and that you might find it useful. For those reading this who are bereaved, and whose world is now very different, my thoughts are with you.”

The charity posted Prince William’s message on its official Instagram handle, saying, “We are so thankful to HRH The Prince of Wales for this personal and insightful contribution.”

