Princess Eugenie shares ‘exciting’ news

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie has shared an exciting news with her royal fans nearly three months after she welcomed her second baby.

Sharing the news, Princess Eugenie announced the new series of her podcast with the Anti-Slavery collective.

She co-founded the Anti-Slavery Collective with friend Julia de Boinville in 2017 and in 2022 they launched Floodlight to raise awareness of modern slavery and explores how to combat it.

The Anti-Slavery Collective's Instagram account shared a story where Eugenie and Julia revealed the Floodlight podcast is returning for second season.

They also disclosed that their first guest will be former UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

Eugenie also described the big name as 'so exciting'. 

Princess Eugenie said the first episode of series two will land on October 18, which is Anti-Slavery Day.


