Saturday, September 23, 2023
King Charles calls Diana ‘thorn in his side’ even after death

Saturday, September 23, 2023

File Footage

King Charles and Princess Diana reportedly had a number of issues during the course of their marriage, so much so that the current monarch finds his ex-wife to be a 'thorn in his side', even in death. 

Royal commentator and biographer Christopher Anderson issued these claims about the now-King of England and his former wife, Diana. 

He broke it all down while describing the final days of King Charles’ marriage with Princess Diana.

According to the expert, despite walking down his own path with Queen Camila, “I think Diana remains a thorn in Charles’s side.”

“So, in that sense, he is very much still haunted by her,” Mr Andersen also admitted in the middle of his chat to Fox News Digital.

“The king would rather consign his first wife to history and move on with Camilla as they transform the monarchy,” the expert also went as far as to add.

But the “Trouble is, Diana’s personality was so powerful, her impact so great, and her story so tragic that the king will never be free of her.”

For those unversed, these claims have come shortly after Ms Ingrid Seward made some shocking admissions of her own.

According to Ms Seward, King Charles and Princess Diana started to cry once their divorce was finalized “she and Charles sat down together on the sofa and they both cried. It was this crazy separation but by the time the divorce was finalized, they were on much better terms.”

