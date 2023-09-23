 
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Meghan Markle’s ‘giving up’ on Prince Harry

Saturday, September 23, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle is allegedly sitting through meetings where there are many people telling her she’s better off without Prince Harry by her side.

Insights into this have been shared by To Di for Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield.

She broke it all down in an interview with Fox News.

During the course of this interview, Ms Schofield referenced the royals’ collaboration with WME and said, “There were clear signs of a professional separation when WME announced that they were only signing Meghan Markle.”

She also went as far as to warn, “I certainly think that Meghan has counsel in her ear telling her that she is better off without Prince Harry and the royal drama, professionally — but Meghan was a working actor before Harry.”

“She was not a celebrity or a household name,” and “we loved and accepted Meghan because we have loved Prince Harry since he was a little boy.”

In respect to that Ms Schofield believes the Duchess is taking a “ huge risk distancing herself from the individual that gave her the platform that she has today.”

