Saturday, September 23, 2023
Royal fans react as Prince Harry ‘rejects’ King Charles latest olive branch

Royal fans have expressed their views after reports Prince Harry 'rejected' King Charles offer to spend anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death with royal family.

According to media outlets, the Duke of Sussex turned down the olive branch from his father amid reports it was King Charles attempt to end their rift.

A report by Birmingham Mail claims that Harry was invited to Balmoral to spend time with his father and other royals during the stay in UK earlier this month- but he allegedly informed King Charles that his itinerary made it "impossible".

Reacting to Daily Express UK report titled, “Prince Harry snubs King Charles's last-ditch olive branch on anniversary of Queen's death”, one royal fan commented “MM (Meghan Markle) wouldn’t have liked that because she’d have no input. Which is probably why he didn’t go.

“I thought they said family was important to them in a speech recently… obviously all for show.”

Another said, “A few days ago we were told Harry was waiting for a phone call from his father. Now we are told he did not want to rearrange his itinerary to visit Balmoral.”

“KC (King Charles) needs to tread very carefully. A link from Hapless to his father should NOT be allowed to reestablish a Sussex link to Royal acceptance,” said that third and added “As their popularity plummets they need to be left to survive in LA”.

