Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reunite with Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey: Here’s why

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have seemingly reunited with their friends Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey and others as they made a surprise appearance at Kevin Costner's 'One805 Live!' charity event for first responders on Friday.



Kevin hosted the charity event at his $26 million polo field in Santa Barbara.

The royal couple were introduced onstage as special guests and Meghan presented Kevin with an honorary award.

They also greeted other participants.

Photo Credit Daily Mail

Later, as Harry and Meghan made their way toward the VIP area, they were stopped by pop singer Katy Perry’s parent and posed for a selfie.

Archie and Lilibet doting parents were all smiles as they reunited with friends.

This is Meghan and Harry’s first joint appearance in California after they returned from Germany following Invictus Games.