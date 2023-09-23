 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reunite with Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey: Here’s why

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reunite with Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey: Here’s why
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reunite with Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey: Here’s why

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have seemingly reunited with their friends Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey and others as they made a surprise appearance at Kevin Costner's 'One805 Live!' charity event for first responders on Friday.

Kevin hosted the charity event at his $26 million polo field in Santa Barbara.

The royal couple were introduced onstage as special guests and Meghan presented Kevin with an honorary award.

They also greeted other participants.

Photo Credit Daily Mail
Photo Credit Daily Mail

Later, as Harry and Meghan made their way toward the VIP area, they were stopped by pop singer Katy Perry’s parent and posed for a selfie.

Archie and Lilibet doting parents were all smiles as they reunited with friends.

This is Meghan and Harry’s first joint appearance in California after they returned from Germany following Invictus Games.

More From Entertainment:

Kevin Costner takes center stage at One805Live! Festival amidst divorce

Kevin Costner takes center stage at One805Live! Festival amidst divorce

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend shares ‘incredibly painful’ video video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend shares ‘incredibly painful’ video
King Charles to put forward ‘his terms’ for forgiving Prince Harry after recent snub video

King Charles to put forward ‘his terms’ for forgiving Prince Harry after recent snub
Travis Barker's son unleashes debut single 'Friends with Your EX'

Travis Barker's son unleashes debut single 'Friends with Your EX'
Angelica Ross dishes on Emma Roberts' boss behavior on 'AHS:1984' set

Angelica Ross dishes on Emma Roberts' boss behavior on 'AHS:1984' set
Travis Barker's health crisis threatens upcoming Blink-182 concerts

Travis Barker's health crisis threatens upcoming Blink-182 concerts

Reason behind Prince Harry declining King Charles’ invitation revealed

Reason behind Prince Harry declining King Charles’ invitation revealed
Prince Harry lets go of last chance to mend bond with King Charles

Prince Harry lets go of last chance to mend bond with King Charles
Royal fans react as Prince Harry ‘rejects’ King Charles latest olive branch video

Royal fans react as Prince Harry ‘rejects’ King Charles latest olive branch
Meghan Markle’s ‘giving up’ on Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s ‘giving up’ on Prince Harry
Meghan Markle warned of ‘major risk’ if she follows in Prince Harry’s footsteps video

Meghan Markle warned of ‘major risk’ if she follows in Prince Harry’s footsteps
King Charles calls Diana ‘thorn in his side’ even after death video

King Charles calls Diana ‘thorn in his side’ even after death