Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend shares ‘incredibly painful’ video

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend and photographer Misan Harriman has shared an ‘incredibly painful’ video from a sporting event in Ireland, leaving the fans shocked.



Taking to Twitter and Instagram simultaneously, Misan shared the video saying, “This video from Ireland is incredibly painful to watch, the way this little black girl keeps looking, hoping to be seen and treated like everyone else….

“This kind of experience can do serious damage to a young person, where is the duty of care?!”

“I am so glad @Simone_Biles reached out to her,” he further said while referring to US Olympic Champion’s tweet he also shared with the video.

Commenting on it, one fan said, “It’s 2023 for god’s sake. No child should go through this.”

Another said, “I can't even believe the cruelty (ok sadly yes I can). This was no oversight. That woman paused directly in front of the little girl and lifted the medal up before stepping aside to put it around the next girl's neck. That was deliberate.”

“Such a shame that this is still happening in modern times,” said the third.