Saturday, September 23, 2023
Shakira was warned against dissing Gerard Pique in her songs post split: ‘I have the right!’

Shakira was asked to change lyrics of her scathing songs she penned post parting ways with Gerard Pique, in which she dissed him while holding him responsible for their breakup.

In all of her hit numbers she dropped after her 11-year relationship with the former football star ended, she transferred her rage into art by speaking of Gerard’s alleged infidelity.

Some of the tracks in which she seemingly attacked Gerard were Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53. with Argentine DJ Bizarrap and TQG with Karol G.

In her interview with Billboard, Shakira revealed her team insisted that she should not call out Gerard publically while discussing the controversy surrounding Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53.

“When I did that session, people on my team were saying, ‘Please change this. Don't even think about coming out with those lyrics,’” Shakira revealed.

“And I said, ‘Why not?’ I'm not a diplomat in the United Nations. I'm an artist, and I have the right to work on my emotions through my music,” the singer shared.

“It's my catharsis and my therapy, but it's also the therapy of many people. I know I'm the voice of many people, and I'm not being pretentious, just realistic,” Shakira continued.

“I lend my voice to many women who maybe also wanted to say the same things I said and perhaps haven't had the validation to do so.

Before concluding, Shakira said, “I think songs like the Bizarrap session or like the one I did with Karol have given many women strength, self-empowerment, self-confidence and also the backing to express and say what they need to say.”

