 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Tom Brady ready to take major step in relationship with new lover Irina Shayk

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 23, 2023

File Footage

Tom Brady and his new lover Irina Shayk will soon introduce their kids to each other as they intend to take their romance a step forward, as per recent reports.

The former NFL quarterback and the Russian supermodel have been allegedly dating for few months only and are ready to meet each other’s kids.

Brady has two children, Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13, with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, and an older son, Jack, 15, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

On the other hand, Shayk is a mother to six-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with former boyfriend Bradley Cooper, with whom she has maintained cordial relationship.

As reported by Radar Online, the duo is "getting serious," and soon “Irina will meet Tom's kids and Tom will meet Irina's daughter."

Will Bradley Cooper let Irina Shayk introduce their daughter to Tom Brady

Bradley Cooper is said to be alright with the fact that his ex lover Irina Shayk wants to introduce their daughter to Tom Brady.

Another report by National Enquirer claimed that Brady and Cooper know about the co-parenting situations regarding both their kids and have discussed the ongoing situation.

The source said, "Both men are being very respectful about the complications and have spoken with each other about how to make the situation as easy as possible for all their children."

Gisele Bündchen reaction on Tom Brady’s desire to let their kids meet his new GF Irina Shayk

It is yet unknown if Gisele Bündchen knows that her ex-husband Tom Brady is going to introduce their kids to Irina Shayk.

While some insiders have previously claimed that she is unbothered about Brady dating Shayk, nothing can’t be said about her views on her kids meeting the model.

More From Entertainment:

Sarna Burgess, Brian Austin Green get candid on wedding plans

Sarna Burgess, Brian Austin Green get candid on wedding plans

Prince William being ‘thrown under a bus’ repeatedly by Prince Harry video

Prince William being ‘thrown under a bus’ repeatedly by Prince Harry
Princess Eugenie’s husband shows true feelings for sons with latest business move

Princess Eugenie’s husband shows true feelings for sons with latest business move
Taylor Swift mobilizes thousands of first-time voters with single Instagram post

Taylor Swift mobilizes thousands of first-time voters with single Instagram post
Shakira was warned against dissing Gerard Pique in her songs post split: ‘I have the right!’

Shakira was warned against dissing Gerard Pique in her songs post split: ‘I have the right!’
Kevin Costner takes center stage at One805Live! Festival amidst divorce

Kevin Costner takes center stage at One805Live! Festival amidst divorce

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend shares ‘incredibly painful’ video video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend shares ‘incredibly painful’ video
King Charles to put forward ‘his terms’ for forgiving Prince Harry after recent snub video

King Charles to put forward ‘his terms’ for forgiving Prince Harry after recent snub
Travis Barker's son unleashes debut single 'Friends with Your EX'

Travis Barker's son unleashes debut single 'Friends with Your EX'
Angelica Ross dishes on Emma Roberts' boss behavior on 'AHS:1984' set

Angelica Ross dishes on Emma Roberts' boss behavior on 'AHS:1984' set
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reunite with Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey: Here’s why

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reunite with Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey: Here’s why
Travis Barker's health crisis threatens upcoming Blink-182 concerts

Travis Barker's health crisis threatens upcoming Blink-182 concerts