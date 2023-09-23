Meghan Markle dealt another blow after return from Germany

Meghan Markle has allegedly failed to trademark Archetypes, a podcast produced by Archewell Audio Productions, it has been learnt after the Duchess of Sussex returned from Germany where she attended the Invictus Games with Prince Harry.

According to her naysayers, she could not trademark Archewell since another company already holds that name and refuses to relent.



Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's multi-year agreement with streaming giant Spotify to produce podcasts ended in June with just one series made.



Meghan's "Archetypes" podcast, described on Spotify as one where "we investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back", had featured many famous figures such as Mariah Carey and Serena Williams in its 12 episodes.



Meghan Markle is accused of purchasing the domain name for her daughter, Lilibet, a whole year before she was even born and the domain name for "Princess Meghan" in 2015 a whole year before she even met Harry or married him.



The Archetypes podcast debuted on Spotify on August 23, 2022, and featured Meghan talking with artists, athletes, and experts about the history of stereotypes that get leveled against women

