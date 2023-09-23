 
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Royal family faces another ‘dilemma’ because of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Royal family reportedly dealing with another dilemma regarding sending an invite to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle for King Charles King Charles' 75th birthday.

In an interview with Woman and Home, former Royal butler, Paul Burrell, revealed if the invitation will be sent and will the Sussexes accept it.

Amid claims that Charles really wants the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their kids, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie at his birthday bash, Burrell claimed it is unlikely to happen.

"Once again, the royal family have a dilemma, don't they?” he began. “Do we invite them and take the moral high ground and risk whatever fallout might come from it or do we not invite them and still risk the fallout which will come from it?"

"The King's steered very clearly: he has steered very carefully around this dilemma now for some time and it will be a dilemma for him for many years to come," Burrell added.

The former Royal butler said Harry and Meghan will decline the invite as “the rift now is so huge between the Sussexes and the royal family that they would be very uncomfortable."

"Both parties would be very uncomfortable,”’ he commented of possible reunion of Harry and Meghan with the Royal family, “I personally do not think that will happen."

"I think all avenues to the Sussexes have been blocked, all bridges have been burned, and there is no way back except for Harry coming back to the country for charitable events of his own making," he continued.

"I don't think it will be in the capacity of the King's son unless it's a really serious state occasion when he has to be there."

