Saturday, September 23, 2023
Dwyane Wade once gushed over Gabrielle Union after shocking truth bomb

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Amid Dwyane Wade's explosive revelation about his past "rough time" in his relationship with Gabrielle Union, the basketball star previously credited his wife for his successes.

During an old interview with People, the ex-Miami Heat shooting guard said, ″Gabrielle is her own boss and has her own career, her own bank account and all that."

Describing the fruits of marriage with the Bad Boys II star, the 41-year-old said, "She doesn't try to stop my growth or change who I am," adding the recipe for a good marriage was "simple things" such as watching movies every day and going out on lunch.

"Money doesn't keep you connected," the basketball told the outlet in 2020. 

"It's like, 'Oh, you've got money so you can…' No, it's not that. It's the simple things that you can do for free that will keep you connected with someone."

Earlier, the Chicago native opened up about his relationship woes on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Podcast, admitting he tried to end things with her better half.

"I tried to pussyfoot around it, I tried to break up with her," adding, "'Hey, things have been bad lately,' 'Hey, we've been having a little distance in our relationship anyway,' I tried all of that. She kept showing up."

After evading, Dwyane added that he had a "hard conversation" with Gabrielle over fathering a child with another woman during their relationship tumult.

"You're thinking about it all, it's all scary," he added. "One, the whole situation is scary enough, you're a public figure. But you know that this is going to hurt someone that you've been building a relationship with and a life with."

Noting, "No matter what people say on the outside, or what people want to think, ultimately you gotta sit with you, and you gotta sit with this person, and I had to sit with my wife and have this conversation."

Dwyane and Gabrielle tied the knot in 2014 and shared a daughter in 2018 through surrogacy.

