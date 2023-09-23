 
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Gisele Bündchen opens up on suicidal thoughts at peak of modelling career

Gisele Bündchen suffered panic attacks and felt 'suffocated' during her modelling career

Gisele Bündchen is opening up about the mental health struggle she went through at the height of her modelling career.

In an upcoming episode of CBS News Sunday Morning, she reveals that she suffered panic attacks during work in studios, feeling as if she “was in tunnels.”

“I couldn’t breathe. And then I started being in studios, and I felt, like, suffocated.”

“I’d be hyperventilating. … You know when you can’t breathe even when the windows are open, you feel like, I don’t want to live like this, you know what I mean?”

On being asked if she ever contemplated suicide during those moments, she confessed: “Yeah. For, like, a second.”

This isn’t the first time the supermodel is sharing her mental issues. In 2018, she detailed her struggles in her memoir Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.

“The idea swept over me then: Maybe it will be easier if I just jump. It will be all over,” she wrote. “I can get out of this.”

“When I think back on that moment, and that 23-year-old girl, I want to cry. I want to tell her that everything will be all right, that she hasn’t even begun to live her life,” she continued, looking back with empathy.

“But in that moment, the only answer seemed to be to jump.”

She also talked about it during the promotion of her memoir, telling PEOPLE, “I actually had the feeling of, ‘If I just jump off my roof, this is going to end, and I never have to worry about this feeling of my world closing in.’”

As of the present, Bündchen, 43, says she’s “living” as opposed to just “surviving” in the past. 

