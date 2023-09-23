Christian Bale almost lost 'The Batman' role to THIS star

The Batman trilogy has shot the fame of Christian Bale to the skies. However, if scriptwriter David S. Goyer had his way, another popular actor might clinch the Caped Crusader character.

In a chat with Happy Sad Confused podcast host, the screenwriter revealed he backed Jake Gyllenhaal for the titular role in the Christopher trilogy.

“We would chat about all sorts of things. There were a number of people who had screen-tested, and I had advocated for Gyllenhaal,” he added.

David highlighted both stars' charm: “I mean, Gyllenhaal is amazing, Christian Bale is amazing, so who knows what.”

The screenwriter also confirmed the audition footage of the Brokeback Mountain star, saying, “I believe there is.”

Dropping some more insights on the podcast, David revealed that an unnamed Warner Bros executive sought the role of The Riddler for Leonardo DiCaprio.

“That’s not the way we work.” The films were made around themes, not villains,” he stated.