Saturday, September 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Meghan Markle should get out of Just Meghan if she wants to win memoir

Meghan Markle could seemingly pose a threat to her popularity with her potential new memoir.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is tipped to pen her biography after the mega success of Prince Harry’s memoir, could struggle to balance what is best for her image.

Royal expert Christine Ross told Express.co.uk: "I think she will struggle to balance what is best for her and her image, and what the publishers want to sell."

She said: "If she stuck to 'just Meghan,' rather than cashing in further on her Duchess of Sussex title, she might win some favour back from the public as well."

However, the expert added that Meghan's memoir could also"be a huge commercial success" if she manages to satisfy the curiosity of her fans.

This comes months after Harry got his book published in January this year.

