Sunday, September 24, 2023
Olivia Rodrigo seeks dating advice from young fan

Sunday, September 24, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo recently asked a little boy for dating advice, and she wasn’t disappointed at all!

Olivia recently appeared on the Recess Therapy show, and asked the boy named Miles, “How do you think that I find love in my life?” He promptly responded, “Pick a person that looks kind.”

Miles then caressed Olivia’s knee, and told her, “I really hope you find love.” The 20-year-old singer looked moved by the little boy’s words of affirmation who wasn’t done just yet.

The boy told Olivia and host Julian Shapiro-Barnum that the "only people they can’t marry are their cousins." 

Miles added that they also shouldn’t date someone "with baggage," or "people who are thieves," either.

The sweet advice comes after fans speculated Olivia's new song might be about her ex-boyfriend Zack Bia.

In a recent interview with GQ, Bia clarified that he really doesn’t think the song is about him, “I think the Internet just ran with it.”

