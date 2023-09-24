 
Sunday, September 24, 2023
Millie Bobby Brown says Jon Bon Jovi 'needs a break': Here's why

Sunday, September 24, 2023

Millie Bobby Brown says Jon Bon Jovi 'needs a break': Here's why

Millie Bobby Brown finally disclosed the reason behind why future father-in-law Jon Bon Jovi will not be playing at her wedding.

The Stranger Things star got engaged to Jake Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi, in April this year, which made the fans speculate that the veteran singer will be definitely performing at the wedding. 

However, Millie was quick to burst the bubble when she said in an interview with Today, “I feel like that's asking me to go and do a full-on play for everyone," she said. "I think the man needs a break. He doesn't stop.”

The 19-year-old actress added that her future FIL is always doing tennis or singing lessons, “I think he needs a break. A three-hour break.”

Millie shared more about her wedding plans which she says are going 'smoothly'.

In reference to that she said, “Jake is very involved. He's very helpful during the whole process. I've never felt alone in it, which I think is really nice."

In another interview, Bon Jovi stated that he has no issue with his 21-year-old son marrying Millie and said, “I don't know if age matters. I think growing together is a wise decision." 

