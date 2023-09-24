Prince Harry ‘forever hoping’ for calls from King Charles, Prince William?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry ‘misses home’ and is ‘forever hoping’ for calls from his father King Charles and elder brother Prince William, a royal insider has claimed.



The OK magazine, citing a source, reported Prince Harry knows he has to get behind his wife Meghan Markle and support her in their new life. “But he misses home and is forever hoping for calls from his dad and brother that never come."

The insider further claimed, "There's no talk of walking from their lucrative deals, but Harry just wishes they could find a compromise as far as returning to the U.K. more often."

A source close to Harry and Meghan told an outlet, per OK Magazine, "The situation with his father and brother is still very difficult for him."

The Duchess of Sussex is always supportive of it, though. “She used to be negative about it. It seems she has kind of moved on now."

The source continued, "They have moved continents. They have set up a new life with their kids."

The new claims came amid reports Prince Harry rejected an offer, perceived as an olive branch from King Charles, to spend the first anniversary of the Queen’s death with his father.