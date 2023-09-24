Kelly Clarkson shares heartwarming encounter with LA street performer

Kelly Clarkson surprised a Las Vegas street performer while en route to her soundcheck for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

The 41-year-old victor of American Idol, delighted her followers by sharing the amusing encounter via Instagram.

In a post to her 7.1 million followers, Clarkson recounted the incident, saying, "I was on my way to soundcheck for @iHeartRadio tonight in Vegas and was tipping this incredible woman killing some Tina Turner and then she asked me to sing and had no clue who I was."

She continued, "And then it hit her, and it made my day! She gives the best hugs and sings her tail off! See ya tonight Vegas #iHeartFestival2023."

In the video, Kelly appeared casually dressed, sporting a black baseball cap, leggings, and a long-sleeved shirt. She lent her vocals to a rendition of Tina Turner's 1984 hit What’s Love Got to Do With It.



The woman, donning jeans and a black-and-white raglan T-shirt, seemed to recognize Kelly only after hearing her sing a few lines of the song.

Later in the day, the talk show host returned to Instagram to promote her forthcoming performance, sharing a poster for the event. In the caption, she wrote, "Vegas I’ll see you tonight! Stream the #iHeartFestival2023 LIVE on @Hulu at 7pm PT! #iHeartOnHulu @iHeartRadio."

The day before, Kelly engaged with fans on Instagram Live, discussing her romantic life.

