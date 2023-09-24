Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s concerns revealed after King Charles latest snub

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly split on returning to Britain in future after King Charles allegedly snubbed his younger son by not allowing him to stay at royal residences during his recent visit.



According to reports, Prince Harry arrived in UK for WellChild Awards earlier this month and requested to stay at Windsor Castle.

However, Harry’s request was allegedly denied and he was told King Charles was still at Balmoral.

The California-based royals friends told Times, per Daily Express UK, King Charles decision to deny his younger son a stay at one of the royal residences due to short notice has led "homeless" Meghan and Harry to have different views on whether they want to return to Britain in future.

The friends told the publication, "Not having anywhere isn’t overly helpful. There are friends and hotels, but I know they would like to have somewhere."

They further said, "Meghan seems to have decided that coming back more is not what she wants to do, but Harry would like to.”

"Having a base in his home country, despite everything that has happened, is appealing. There is work to be done here in terms of the charities, and there would be opportunities in the future where he’ll want to be here a bit more, " the insiders added.