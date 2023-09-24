‘Superhero’ Kate Middleton is key ‘power player’ in royal family

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has been dubbed a ‘superhero’ and one of the key ‘power players’ in the royal family.



Judi James, a body language expert, has expressed her views after Kate Middleton, Prince William and Princess Anne appeared on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast, co-hosted by Mike Tindall ahead of their visit to France earlier this month.

Judi told Daily Express UK, "Kate’s body language is a revelation though in terms of exactly how far she has come as one of the key power players in the Firm.”

The body language expert went on to say, “She (Kate Middleton) sits slightly away from Anne and William but as they are invited to speak first we can see her foot tapping gently but firmly in a metronomic gesture that suggests she’s keen to get her turn to talk.”

She added Kate Middleton’s interruption gives her royal ‘super-hero’ status though because she turns her techniques on Anne.