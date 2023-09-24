 
Sunday, September 24, 2023
Meghan Markle once again spotted without engagement ring

Meghan Markle once again spotted without engagement ring

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was once again spotted without her dazzling engagement ring, her husband Prince Harry had gifted to her back in 2017.

Meghan and Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at Kevin Costner's 'One805 Live!' charity event for first responders on Friday, where they seemingly reunited with their friends Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey and others.

Kevin hosted the charity event at his $26 million polo field in Santa Barbara.

However, the Duchess of Sussex engagement ring was not on her left ring finger. Meghan did wear an eye-catching gold bracelet, small hoop earrings and her wedding band.

According to media reports, this is not the first time Meghan has left her engagement ring off.

Earlier, she left her fans worried when she ditched the engagement ring.

The former Suits actress also chose not to wear it during her appearance at the Invictus Games with Prince Harry.

The publications, citing sources, reported Meghan Markle’s engagement ring was simply "being fixed".

