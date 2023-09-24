 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Pseudo-celeb’ Prince Harry is worth less than ‘cheap’ Inter Miami tickets

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 24, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry’s standing in the US has just come into question by experts who believe

Commentator Dave Seminara issued these claims and sentiments.

He weighed in on everything, in one of his pieces for The Telegraph.

In the piece, Mr Seminara weighed in on Prince Harry’s trip to the UK and admitted, “We’ll finally get a break from the petulant Prince, if only for a short while, once he visits the UK for the first time since King Charles’s coronation.”

“Hopefully he’ll mark the one-year anniversary of the Queen’s death in a dignified way, and finally take a break from flogging his book and moaning about what a victim he is,” Mr Seminara also added before signing off.

Before conclcuding though, the commentator made a shocking admission and said, “I’m thrilled to have Messi here – but I’d quite happily trade spoiled pseudo-celeb Harry for a pair of cheap Inter Miami tickets.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s becoming ‘more Kardashian’ each day video

Prince Harry’s becoming ‘more Kardashian’ each day
Josh Brolin pays tribute to ‘fierce’ wife Kathryn on 7th wedding anniversary

Josh Brolin pays tribute to ‘fierce’ wife Kathryn on 7th wedding anniversary

French court sentences rapper MHD for 12 years in jail for murder

French court sentences rapper MHD for 12 years in jail for murder
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner can hugely benefit from divorce: PR expert

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner can hugely benefit from divorce: PR expert
Kim Kardashian receives THIS sweet offer from Serena Williams

Kim Kardashian receives THIS sweet offer from Serena Williams
Thirty Seconds to Mars ignites the stage at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Thirty Seconds to Mars ignites the stage at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival
Joe Jonas wishes parents-to-be good luck amid Sophie Turner split

Joe Jonas wishes parents-to-be good luck amid Sophie Turner split
Kelly Clarkson shares heartwarming encounter with LA street performer

Kelly Clarkson shares heartwarming encounter with LA street performer

Meghan Markle once again spotted without engagement ring

Meghan Markle once again spotted without engagement ring
Olivia Rodrigo seeks dating advice from young fan

Olivia Rodrigo seeks dating advice from young fan
Paris Fury challenges traditional perceptions of traveller women's education

Paris Fury challenges traditional perceptions of traveller women's education
‘Superhero’ Kate Middleton is key ‘power player’ in royal family

‘Superhero’ Kate Middleton is key ‘power player’ in royal family