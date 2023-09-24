Prince William needs to face past mistakes

Prince William has just come under fire for not having the ‘guts’ to face his Colonial past ‘head on’.

A warning to King Charles and Prince William has been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she referenced the couple’s defensiveness towards facing their colonial past ‘head on’ at the Caribbean tour.

She branded the entire thing a “dog-and-pony-show” and admitted, “The monarchy’s part in Britain’s colonial history might not be what anyone with an HRH wants to discuss over a piece of shortbread during elevenses but at some point, they are going to have no choice but to face up to this.”

“With how long of a process this could well be, William and Kate might end up with the history-is-watching responsibility of reconciling the British monarchy’s historical role in slavery and the 21st century.”

“The Prince and Princess of Wales will one day be worth a hell of a lot more money thanks to His Majesty but he could also end up leaving them to find some way to make peace with the past.”