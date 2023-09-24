 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William needs to face past mistakes

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 24, 2023

Prince William needs to face past mistakes
Prince William needs to face past mistakes

Prince William has just come under fire for not having the ‘guts’ to face his Colonial past ‘head on’.

A warning to King Charles and Prince William has been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she referenced the couple’s defensiveness towards facing their colonial past ‘head on’ at the Caribbean tour.

She branded the entire thing a “dog-and-pony-show” and admitted, “The monarchy’s part in Britain’s colonial history might not be what anyone with an HRH wants to discuss over a piece of shortbread during elevenses but at some point, they are going to have no choice but to face up to this.”

“With how long of a process this could well be, William and Kate might end up with the history-is-watching responsibility of reconciling the British monarchy’s historical role in slavery and the 21st century.”

“The Prince and Princess of Wales will one day be worth a hell of a lot more money thanks to His Majesty but he could also end up leaving them to find some way to make peace with the past.”

More From Entertainment:

‘Petty jealousies’ Prince William ‘stopping traffic’: ‘Game, set, match’

‘Petty jealousies’ Prince William ‘stopping traffic’: ‘Game, set, match’
Kim Kardashian announces Usher’s Super Bowl 2024 headline set

Kim Kardashian announces Usher’s Super Bowl 2024 headline set

Andrew Tate's made women’s blood vessels to ‘burst’ for ‘coercive control’

Andrew Tate's made women’s blood vessels to ‘burst’ for ‘coercive control’
Kylie Minogue talks racy outfit in 'Padam Padam': ‘It’s about being yourself’

Kylie Minogue talks racy outfit in 'Padam Padam': ‘It’s about being yourself’
Prince Harry’s becoming ‘more Kardashian’ each day video

Prince Harry’s becoming ‘more Kardashian’ each day
Josh Brolin pays tribute to ‘fierce’ wife Kathryn on 7th wedding anniversary

Josh Brolin pays tribute to ‘fierce’ wife Kathryn on 7th wedding anniversary

‘Pseudo-celeb’ Prince Harry is worth less than ‘cheap’ Inter Miami tickets video

‘Pseudo-celeb’ Prince Harry is worth less than ‘cheap’ Inter Miami tickets
French court sentences rapper MHD for 12 years in jail for murder

French court sentences rapper MHD for 12 years in jail for murder
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner can hugely benefit from divorce: PR expert

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner can hugely benefit from divorce: PR expert
Kim Kardashian receives THIS sweet offer from Serena Williams

Kim Kardashian receives THIS sweet offer from Serena Williams
Thirty Seconds to Mars ignites the stage at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Thirty Seconds to Mars ignites the stage at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival
Joe Jonas wishes parents-to-be good luck amid Sophie Turner split

Joe Jonas wishes parents-to-be good luck amid Sophie Turner split