Prince Harry’s ‘PR ground war’ has a clear new victor

Royal experts believe Prince Harry has officially lost the PR ground war against Prince William, despite having a ‘bigger voice’.

These claims have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She shed light on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In it, she touched upon Prince William’s popularity in the US, during the UN meeting, and said, “The Sussexes might have thrown the monarchy and William and Kate under the bus, repeatedly, but Lazarus-like the prince and princess are enjoying approval ratings that are perkier than a surgically-enhanced C-cup.”

For those unversed, Prince William’s meeting was a 24-hour trip with United Nations Secretary General António Guterres.

In reference to it, Ms Elser feels, “So far Kensington Palace has prevailed in the Sussex PR ground war without ever really having said anything.”

And “the sole exception, days after their Oprah fusillade aired, William told journalists at a charity visit, ‘We’re very much not a racist family’.”

But before signing off she did admit, “Still, there has been plenty of tit-for-tatting going on.”