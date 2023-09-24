 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s ‘PR ground war’ has a clear new victor

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 24, 2023

Prince Harry’s ‘PR ground war’ has a clear new victor
Prince Harry’s ‘PR ground war’ has a clear new victor

Royal experts believe Prince Harry has officially lost the PR ground war against Prince William, despite having a ‘bigger voice’.

These claims have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She shed light on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In it, she touched upon Prince William’s popularity in the US, during the UN meeting, and said, “The Sussexes might have thrown the monarchy and William and Kate under the bus, repeatedly, but Lazarus-like the prince and princess are enjoying approval ratings that are perkier than a surgically-enhanced C-cup.”

For those unversed, Prince William’s meeting was a 24-hour trip with United Nations Secretary General António Guterres.

In reference to it, Ms Elser feels, “So far Kensington Palace has prevailed in the Sussex PR ground war without ever really having said anything.”

And “the sole exception, days after their Oprah fusillade aired, William told journalists at a charity visit, ‘We’re very much not a racist family’.”

But before signing off she did admit, “Still, there has been plenty of tit-for-tatting going on.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles has ‘failed’ so far: ‘Has no moral leadership’

King Charles has ‘failed’ so far: ‘Has no moral leadership’
King Charles’ past is starting to ‘catch up’ to him

King Charles’ past is starting to ‘catch up’ to him
Chrisley brothers pay tributes to late ‘brother’ Nic Kerdiles: 'Lost a brother today'

Chrisley brothers pay tributes to late ‘brother’ Nic Kerdiles: 'Lost a brother today'
King Charles planning a nightmare PR debacle of ‘historic proportions’ video

King Charles planning a nightmare PR debacle of ‘historic proportions’
Tory Lanez ‘scared’ in jail with ‘murderers’ after Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Tory Lanez ‘scared’ in jail with ‘murderers’ after Megan Thee Stallion shooting

How Kate Middleton uses 'sofa chat' to solve fights between her kids video

How Kate Middleton uses 'sofa chat' to solve fights between her kids
Malibu Mayor launches probe into Kourtney Kardashian’s fake party permit

Malibu Mayor launches probe into Kourtney Kardashian’s fake party permit
Prince Harry’s ‘gnashing teeth’ in as Prince William refuses to let ‘sleeping dog bowls lie’

Prince Harry’s ‘gnashing teeth’ in as Prince William refuses to let ‘sleeping dog bowls lie’
Meghan Markle tipped to 'sell' very 'juicy royal gossip' for her book video

Meghan Markle tipped to 'sell' very 'juicy royal gossip' for her book
‘Yellowstone’ undergoes HUGE makeover for CBS premiere ‘Yellowstone’ undergoes HUGE makeover for CBS premiere

‘Yellowstone’ undergoes HUGE makeover for CBS premiere ‘Yellowstone’ undergoes HUGE makeover for CBS premiere

‘Petty’ Prince William ‘stopping traffic’: ‘Game, set, match’

‘Petty’ Prince William ‘stopping traffic’: ‘Game, set, match’
Kim Kardashian announces Usher’s Super Bowl 2024 headline set

Kim Kardashian announces Usher’s Super Bowl 2024 headline set