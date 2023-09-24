 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

How Kate Middleton uses 'sofa chat' to solve fights between her kids

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 24, 2023

Kate Middleton is winning the parenting game with her widely lauded techniques.

Expert Kirsty Ketley reveals the Princess of Wales uses efficient communication ways with her children to help them regulate their emotions.

The Princess of Wales is "fast becoming an icon in the parenting and early years world", she notes.

"Google can give you one of many suggestions on how best to parent, but one of the most common patterns in raising children is by parents following their own parents' style and methods," she said.

“In Kate’s case, she has a tight-knit family and her childhood home was full of love."

Ms Ketley adds: "The Princess has previously revealed that there is no shouting and yelling in their house and that they choose ‘time in’ when things escalate, with a ‘sofa chat." said Kirsty.

“The sofa chat and 'time in' means sitting with your child rather than putting them into solitary confinement, and talking through their behaviour once they are calmer,” Kate shared earlier.

Speaking of the technique, and Ketley said: “It helps children to regulate their emotions better and helps keeps their self-esteem intact.”

More From Entertainment:

Malibu Mayor launches probe into Kourtney Kardashian’s fake party permit

Malibu Mayor launches probe into Kourtney Kardashian’s fake party permit
Prince Harry’s ‘gnashing teeth’ in as Prince William refuses to let ‘sleeping dog bowls lie’

Prince Harry’s ‘gnashing teeth’ in as Prince William refuses to let ‘sleeping dog bowls lie’
Meghan Markle tipped to 'sell' very 'juicy royal gossip' for her book video

Meghan Markle tipped to 'sell' very 'juicy royal gossip' for her book
‘Yellowstone’ undergoes HUGE makeover for CBS premiere ‘Yellowstone’ undergoes HUGE makeover for CBS premiere

‘Yellowstone’ undergoes HUGE makeover for CBS premiere ‘Yellowstone’ undergoes HUGE makeover for CBS premiere

‘Petty’ Prince William ‘stopping traffic’: ‘Game, set, match’

‘Petty’ Prince William ‘stopping traffic’: ‘Game, set, match’
Kim Kardashian announces Usher’s Super Bowl 2024 headline set

Kim Kardashian announces Usher’s Super Bowl 2024 headline set

Prince William needs to face past mistakes

Prince William needs to face past mistakes
Andrew Tate's made women’s blood vessels to ‘burst’ for ‘coercive control’

Andrew Tate's made women’s blood vessels to ‘burst’ for ‘coercive control’
Kylie Minogue talks racy outfit in 'Padam Padam': ‘It’s about being yourself’

Kylie Minogue talks racy outfit in 'Padam Padam': ‘It’s about being yourself’
Prince Harry’s becoming ‘more Kardashian’ each day video

Prince Harry’s becoming ‘more Kardashian’ each day
Josh Brolin pays tribute to ‘fierce’ wife Kathryn on 7th wedding anniversary

Josh Brolin pays tribute to ‘fierce’ wife Kathryn on 7th wedding anniversary

‘Pseudo-celeb’ Prince Harry is worth less than ‘cheap’ Inter Miami tickets video

‘Pseudo-celeb’ Prince Harry is worth less than ‘cheap’ Inter Miami tickets