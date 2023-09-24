 
Sunday, September 24, 2023
Malibu Mayor launches probe into Kourtney Kardashian’s fake party permit

Kourtney Kardashian has landed into trouble after disguising a Poosh event as her baby shower
The Mayor of Malibu is taking aim at Kourtney Kardashian for presenting a Poosh promotional event as her baby shower to get a party permit.

As per Mayor Bruce Silverstein, the application that was filed by Kourtney’s event planner asked for an "Emergency Expedited Permit for Large Event" at a vacant single-family house, and claimed that it was for the reality star’s baby shower.

The mayor also reveals that the application for the party, which was being held at a rented property, said there would be 94 guests, but a whopping 600 people showed up for the event.

He noted the absence of any of the Kardashians at the event, which was supposed to be Kourtney’s baby shower and listed guests such as Ariana Grande and Diplo.

Making his thoughts known, the mayor released a statement expressing his disappointment at the city officials "selling out” to the “wealthy” and famous Kardashians, “[The] City of Malibu Continues to Place Celebrities and the Uber Wealthy Over Residents: City Staff Sells Out to Kardashian and Grants Emergency Expedited Permit for Large Event in a Vacant Single-Family Home in Private Neighborhood."

He then adds, "As an elected official, however, I am appalled by the situation, and it helps me understand what residents throughout the city are dealing with.

“Not a good look for the city – although it is a great ad to non-residents who want to come here and destroy the residents' peaceful enjoyment of their homes."

Explaining further, he said that he was told the event was a baby shower: "I understand that the event has been represented to be a baby shower that is being hosted by the owner of the property. Both of those representations are contrary to what the event planner told me – which was that the house is being ‘rented’ for an ‘influencer event’.”

The mayor has set a City Council meeting for Monday to determine if any City officials were involved in the affair. He has also demanded an internal investigation into the matter. 

