Sunday, September 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Tory Lanez ‘scared’ in jail with ‘murderers’ after Megan Thee Stallion shooting

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 24, 2023

Tory Lanez is serving his 10 year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020
Tory Lanez is serving his 10 year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020

Tory Lanez is scared for his life in prison as he serves his sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

As per Page Six, the rapper is “fearful” for his “life and safety.” Sources tipping the publication also added that “he feels like he is an instant and direct target because of his celebrity status.”

They added, “He stands in at 5-foot-3, so his size is definitely a setback. He is housed with real hardcore criminals, murderers. So he is really hoping that his lawyers will be able to continue to fight for his freedom while still maintaining his innocence. The whole thing is a mess.”

This comes after TMZ reported yesterday (Sept. 23) that the rapper is spending his time all alone in the prison. He is in Administrative Segregation, which keeps him locked away separately from other inmates due to his celebrity status.

The publication reported that the Tory is kept in handcuffs when taken out of his solitary cell, and eats and bathes separately from other inmates.

The rapper is currently detained in North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, which is a transitory jail from where he will be transferred to a permanent prison home when authorities choose one for him.

The 31-year-old was sent to prison last week, after being sentenced to 10 years in jail for shooting Megan The Stallion in the feet after he left Kylie Jenner’s home with the rapper in 2020. 

