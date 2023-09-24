Chrisley brothers pay tributes to late ‘brother’ Nic Kerdiles: 'Lost a brother today'

Chrisley brothers call Nic Kerdiles 'part of' their family in emotional tributes

Savannah Chrisley’s brothers are mourning the loss of her ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles, calling him a “brother” and a “part of our family.”

After the Chrisley Knows Best star confirmed his death on Saturday, her brothers took to Instagram to pay emotional tributes to the late hockey player.

Remembering his pal, who was killed in a motorcycle crash at age 29, Kyle Chrisley wrote, “There are really no words. Nic was killed early this morning in a motorcycle accident. It’s devastating for our family and my heart aches for his.”

He continued, “Nic was a good soul all the way around. He was incredibly hard working and was always there for you. He wasn’t just Savannah’s ex fiancé, he was a part of our family.”

After sharing that Savanah was “beside herself” after receiving the news, he concluded, “It’s just absolutely heartbreaking. Please pray for comfort for everyone that knew him and loved him.”

Chase Chrisley also took to Instagram to share snaps of him and Nic, alongside hearty captions.

“No words… I love you man,” he captioned a selfie with Nic, adding “Doesn’t feel real… lost a brother today… I know God has a plan but man I don’t understand it today. Fly high my brother and rest easy.”

“Love you brother,” he captioned the next snap which showed the pair posing with Savannah.