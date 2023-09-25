Britney Spears supports sister Jamie Lynn's 'Dancing With The Stars' gig

Britney Spears, a renowned music icon, knew beforehand about her sister Jamie Lynn's participation in the new series of Dancing With The Stars.

Britney, 41, was fully supportive and excited for her sister's new gig.

According to TMZ, an insider told the publication, "Britney got a heads up about Jamie appearing on the competition show, and she took it well."

Jamie was confirmed as a candidate for the 32nd season of the ABC competition show. She proudly announced her inclusion in the show and revealed that she would be partnering with a 29-year-old professional dancer named Alan Bersten.

However, her inclusion in the show alongside Ariana Madix, Charity Lawson, and Mira Sorvino was not welcomed by Britney's fans as the video posted on Jamie's and the official Dancing With The Stars Instagram pages saw a lot of negative comments.

The actress expressed excitement to be part of the show, adding, "I can't wait to show you my moves."

The fans openly expressed their fury as one wrote, "All I am going to say is she better not dance to one Britney song."

Another expressed, "Oh Hell No. And to give her my baby boy Alan?!?!? This is a low blow."

According to Daily Mail, the backlash is a result of several attacks against the 41-year-old Toxic singer, during recent years, resulting in fans siding with the songstress.

Britney also accused her sister of doing nothing to help her during her conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021.