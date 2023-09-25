 
Monday, September 25, 2023
Usher to drop 'Coming Home' album on the same day as Super Bowl performance

Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023
Usher to drop 'Coming Home' album on the same day as Super Bowl performance

Usher fans are in a frenzy as the pop star has announced a new album titled Coming Home to be released next year just after the news came out that the singer will be headlining the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show in Paradise, Nev on Feb. 11, 2024.

Usher announced that his album will be released on the same as his Super Bowl Halftime show.

This upcoming album by Usher comes after a long hiatus as his last project was Hard II Love released in 2016.

According to The Mirror, the Grammy-winning singer's album will also feature his 2023 release Good Good, which reached No.12 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop charts, and the track featured Summer Walker and 21 Savage.

Fans of the American singer have gone wild since the announcement. One of his fans wrote, "Isn't that ironic? His new album falls at the same time he's performing at the SB58 halftime show. Can't wait for both."

Another chimed in, "Oooo new album right before my birthday !!! Yesss usher let’s go!"

