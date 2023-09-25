 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

Internet buzzes over Taylor Swift's surprise appearance at Chiefs game

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 25, 2023

Internet buzzes over Taylor Swift's surprise appearance at Chiefs game

Taylor Swift has set the internet abuzz by attending the Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium at the invitation of Travis Kelce amid dating rumours.

Taylor was spotted sitting next to Donna Kelce, mother of the Chiefs tight-end, as she cheered for the team in red and white jersey.

According to The Blast, this attendance by the We Are Never Ever Ever Getting Back Together singer has taken the internet by storm and suddenly made Taylor Swift fans, often referred to as Swifties, become NFL fans as well.

Netizens are voicing their opinion about the hitmaker's alleged affair on different social media platforms. One of her fans wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "The duo you never knew you needed Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce." 

Another chimed in, "She’s not wrong. I’m rooting for these two. Taylor and Travis, that is. I can see it. I thought Kelce had a new, slick haircut and looked slimmer. Now we know why…right? #TaylorSwift #TravisKelce Are we saying #TayTrav, or what is the merge?”

A third said, "All of my Twitter feed is about Taylor Swift and football. Her attendance at the Chiefs game has my Twitter tweaking."

It has been speculated that the Grammy-winning singer is dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, however, none of the stars have officially confirmed their relationship. 

More From Entertainment:

King Charles 'olive branch' has been 'snapped in half' by Prince Charles

King Charles 'olive branch' has been 'snapped in half' by Prince Charles
Prince Harry told William 'don't come' over reconciliation call: Here's Why

Prince Harry told William 'don't come' over reconciliation call: Here's Why
Kerry Washington shares shocking family secret in new book

Kerry Washington shares shocking family secret in new book
Jonathan Majors teases marriage to Meagan Good

Jonathan Majors teases marriage to Meagan Good

Taylor Swift gives major hint on 'boyfriend' Travis Kelce amid Chiefs game

Taylor Swift gives major hint on 'boyfriend' Travis Kelce amid Chiefs game
Adele once again teases fans with her marriage news video

Adele once again teases fans with her marriage news
Usher remembers JAY-Z's good news about 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher remembers JAY-Z's good news about 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Usher to drop 'Coming Home' album on the same day as Super Bowl performance

Usher to drop 'Coming Home' album on the same day as Super Bowl performance
Britney Spears supports sister Jamie Lynn's 'Dancing With The Stars' gig

Britney Spears supports sister Jamie Lynn's 'Dancing With The Stars' gig
Kate Moss in denial about turning 50: 'I’m not thinking about it'

Kate Moss in denial about turning 50: 'I’m not thinking about it'
Prince Harry’s ‘desperate’ for King Charles to call

Prince Harry’s ‘desperate’ for King Charles to call
King Charles has ‘failed’ so far: ‘Has no moral leadership’

King Charles has ‘failed’ so far: ‘Has no moral leadership’