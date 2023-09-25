Internet buzzes over Taylor Swift's surprise appearance at Chiefs game

Taylor Swift has set the internet abuzz by attending the Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium at the invitation of Travis Kelce amid dating rumours.



Taylor was spotted sitting next to Donna Kelce, mother of the Chiefs tight-end, as she cheered for the team in red and white jersey.

According to The Blast, this attendance by the We Are Never Ever Ever Getting Back Together singer has taken the internet by storm and suddenly made Taylor Swift fans, often referred to as Swifties, become NFL fans as well.

Netizens are voicing their opinion about the hitmaker's alleged affair on different social media platforms. One of her fans wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "The duo you never knew you needed Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce."

Another chimed in, "She’s not wrong. I’m rooting for these two. Taylor and Travis, that is. I can see it. I thought Kelce had a new, slick haircut and looked slimmer. Now we know why…right? #TaylorSwift #TravisKelce Are we saying #TayTrav, or what is the merge?”

A third said, "All of my Twitter feed is about Taylor Swift and football. Her attendance at the Chiefs game has my Twitter tweaking."

It has been speculated that the Grammy-winning singer is dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, however, none of the stars have officially confirmed their relationship.