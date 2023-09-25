King Charles 'olive branch' has been 'snapped in half' by Prince Charles

King Charles has reportedly been snubbed by his younger son, Prince Harry, in his attempts to make peace.

His Majesty has attracted criticism over the past few weeks over his lack of attempts of olive branch to Prince Harry.

In response, royal expert Charles Rae claimed: “Charles has been criticised over the last few weeks for not doing enough to send out the olive branch and everything else.

“Well, here he has. He sent out a huge great big olive branch and Harry has snapped it in half.”

The royal expert told TalkTV: “He’s flown more than 5,000 miles to Britain to attend a fabulous charity and his dad says 'come up here' because that’s where the royals are…Charles is King, but he’s also a loving father, make no doubt about that Charles loves his boys equally.”