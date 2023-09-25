Prince Harry told William 'don't come' over reconciliation call: Here's Why

Prince Harry and Prince William failed to hold a reconciliation meeting back in the days due to the pressures that surrounded the Duke of Sussex.

Harry, in an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby, revealed that he was experiencing ‘good days’ and ‘bad days’ with William back in 2019 when the latter called for an olive branch.

Author Valentine Low reveals Harry rejected the offer due to security reasons.

He writes in his book: "The day after the documentary aired, William WhatsApped his brother to ask if he could come and see him. Initially, Harry was in favour. Then he spoke to his brother again and asked him whom he would tell. William explained that he'd have to clear his schedule, which would mean telling his private secretary.”

Valentine Low added: “At that point, Harry told him: Don't come. He was so concerned that William's team would leak the visit to the Press that he would rather not see his brother than risk it getting into the papers."

Harry later left the UK in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle, after quitting his position as a senior royal.