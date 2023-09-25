Kate Middleton, Prince William are 'appropriate' to US taste, more than King

Kate Middleton and Prince William are deeply loved and appreciated by Americans, says an expert.



The Prince and Princess of Wales have a great fan following amongst their fans and are loved more than King Charles himself.

Royal author Clive Irving told Express US: "William and Kate are very popular here among those who follow the Royal Family. And there are lots of people who like William and Kate. They are much more appropriate to the American taste than the king himself is."

"They - like Harry and Meghan - are seen as a very progressive couple over here," explained Irving.

The comment comes days after Prince William’s arrival in the US for Earthshot Prize.