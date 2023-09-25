Meghan Markle in 'pain' to see Prince Harry 'tied in knots' with Royals

Meghan Markle is upset over Prince Harry’s struggles with the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly worried that her husband is ‘tied in knots’ as he continues to solve his rift across the pond.

A source tells Heat Magazine: “It pains Meghan to see Harry tied up in knots like this. She knows how tricky things have been, so this isn't a case of her dismissing or minimising his feelings.”

It adds: "But, at this point, she really thinks he needs to pull himself together and look forward, instead of backwards - there's no way out of the Hollywood game at this stage, that's their life now and she loves it. There's nothing he can do to change the past," the source said.

Meanwhile, Meghan is asking her husband to stay "strong and positive" amid troubles.