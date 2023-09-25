 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle in 'pain' to see Prince Harry 'tied in knots' with Royals

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 25, 2023

Meghan Markle in pain to see Prince Harry tied in knots with Royals
Meghan Markle in 'pain' to see Prince Harry 'tied in knots' with Royals

Meghan Markle is upset over Prince Harry’s struggles with the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly worried that her husband is ‘tied in knots’ as he continues to solve his rift across the pond.

A source tells Heat Magazine: “It pains Meghan to see Harry tied up in knots like this. She knows how tricky things have been, so this isn't a case of her dismissing or minimising his feelings.”

It adds: "But, at this point, she really thinks he needs to pull himself together and look forward, instead of backwards - there's no way out of the Hollywood game at this stage, that's their life now and she loves it. There's nothing he can do to change the past," the source said.

Meanwhile, Meghan is asking her husband to stay "strong and positive" amid troubles.

More From Entertainment:

Beyoncé brings out special guest at Renaissance's Houston show

Beyoncé brings out special guest at Renaissance's Houston show
Eminem's ex-wife Kim Mathers moves home for the second time in 2023 video

Eminem's ex-wife Kim Mathers moves home for the second time in 2023
WGA months-long fight pays off as studios ink tentative deal

WGA months-long fight pays off as studios ink tentative deal
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce seen exiting the Chiefs NFL game 'together'

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce seen exiting the Chiefs NFL game 'together'
Adele's Vegas residency takes chaotic turn as drunken fans are escorted out

Adele's Vegas residency takes chaotic turn as drunken fans are escorted out
'The Expendables' loses steam with fourth entry

'The Expendables' loses steam with fourth entry
Robert De Niro rep sets the record straight on 'Taxi Driver' in Uber ad

Robert De Niro rep sets the record straight on 'Taxi Driver' in Uber ad
Kate Middleton, Prince William are 'appropriate' to US taste, more than King video

Kate Middleton, Prince William are 'appropriate' to US taste, more than King
Miley Cyrus debuts brunette hair, Gucci fashion in latest Instagram post

Miley Cyrus debuts brunette hair, Gucci fashion in latest Instagram post

King Charles 'olive branch' has been 'snapped in half' by Prince Charles

King Charles 'olive branch' has been 'snapped in half' by Prince Charles
Prince Harry told William 'don't come' over reconciliation call: Here's Why

Prince Harry told William 'don't come' over reconciliation call: Here's Why
Internet buzzes over Taylor Swift's surprise appearance at Chiefs game video

Internet buzzes over Taylor Swift's surprise appearance at Chiefs game