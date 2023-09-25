 
Monday, September 25, 2023
Miley Cyrus debuts brunette hair, Gucci fashion in latest Instagram post

Monday, September 25, 2023

Miley Cyrus has recently stunned her fans as she posted a picture on Sunday featuring herself casually debuting dark brunette hair.

Taking to Instagram, the acclaimed musician shared a post congratulating Sabato De Sarno for his debut collection of Gucci after taking over for Alessandro Michele as the brand's creative director in January.

Miley posted three pictures of herself rocking a black coat and silver chain while showing off one of the fashion house's iconic Horsebit Chain Bags.

She congratulated De Sarno in the caption of her post as she wrote, "@sabatods Congratulations on your beautiful debut show as creative director @Gucci ???? Your stunning heart was shown in every stitch. I love you & am so proud." She humorously concluded, stating, "Now give me everything."

Fans of the songstress quickly noticed her hair transformation and took to the comment section to express their views. One of her fans wrote, "OMG YOU ARE TOTALLY BROWN AGAIN. FINALLY. I'VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS MOMENT FOR LIKE 10 YEARS." 

Another chimed in, "I thought this was a pic from 2009 whatttt." A third fan expressed, "OMGGGGGG THE NEW ERA."  

