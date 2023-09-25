 
Monday, September 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s ruined Prince Harry’s US popularity: ‘Its her toxic image’

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 25, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for allegedly ruining Prince Harry’s reputation in the US, since their marriage.

These revelations and claims have been issued by PR and crisis management expert, Ed Coram James.

He started everything off by addressing the toxic nature of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s brand.

He was even quoted saying, “It may sound silly and a bit basic, but when a brand is as toxic as the Sussexes, sometimes the only solution is to try to dismantle the brand altogether.”

Because “in the UK, Harry was very popular before his association with Meghan.”

However, “that is not to say that Meghan is the actual cause of his popularity demise.”

This is due to the fact that “Her toxic image in the US is part of a double act. Before she met Harry, she was a successful television actor, with a good reputation but not household recognition.”

So “by forging ahead with an individual identity separate from that of Harry, she can go back to being viewed as the hard-working and successful actor that she was before she met the Duke.”

