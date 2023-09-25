Prince Harry, Meghan Markle trying to ‘short-circuit’ path to healing

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been put on wanting to allegedly ‘short-circuit’ the timeframe needed to heal from the cloud of toxicity that bound them.



PR and crisis management expert, Ed Coram James issued these thoughts.

He broke everything down in a piece for The Mirror.

In this piece he addressed the need for separate career paths and even went as far as to urge the couple to put more distance between themselves and the royal drama that surrounds them.

He started the entire converastion off by saying, “Once a brand has become as toxic as Harry and Meghan’s, it is a long and difficult path to recovery.”

“By separating out their joint brand, and trying to forge ahead with two distinct and different brand identities, the Sussexes’ are hoping to short-circuit this process.”

Mr Coram-James feels, “The idea is that, by resetting the brand, they release some of the toxicity.”

Before concluding he also went as far as to add, “Although it is unlikely to represent the full antidote to their current reputational aliment, it is definitely a good idea and a step in the right direction.”