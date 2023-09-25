 
Monday, September 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

Oscar winner Sophia Loren suffers ‘several fractures’ from fall in Swiss home

Sophia Loren has been hospitalized after suffering a fall at home in Switzerland. The actress has suffered several fractures, including her hip and femur bones, per The Hollywood Reporter.

On Sunday, news of the 89-year-old Oscar winner’s fall was also shared to her restaurant chain’s Instagram page.

Upon translation into English, the post reads, “A fall at her home in Geneva today caused Ms Loren hip fractures. Operated with a positive outcome, she will now have to observe a short period of recovery and follow a road to rehabilitation.”

"Thankfully everything worked out for the best and the Lady will be back with us very soon. The whole team at Sophia Loren Restaurant takes this opportunity to wish her a speedy recovery. #sophialoren @sophialorenrestaurant.”

The actress is being looked after by her sons Carlo Jr., 54, and Edoardo, 50. She shares both her sons with late movie producer husband Carlo Ponti, who passed away at the age of 94 in 2007.

Back in 2009, she opened up to PEOPLE about the loss of her husband, “I miss Carlo a lot. Sometimes I feel so lonely. It’s not true that when time goes by, [pain] heals. It will be three years since he died. The first time I met Carlo, it was at a beauty contest. He had a wife, two children. I didn’t think it would happen. Little by little I knew he was the right person for me.”

As for her career, Loren has won the Academy Award twice. First, as Best Actress in war drama Two Women, and second, an honorary Oscar which dubbed her “one of the greatest treasures of world cinema.”

Loren last appeared in her son Edoardo’s film The Life Ahead. 

