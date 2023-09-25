Violinist says performing for King Charles was a sacred moment

Swedish violinist Daniel Lozakovich said performing for King Charles and Queen Camilla on the invitation of French President and his wife Emmanuel Macron, and Madame Brigitte Macron, was a sacred moment.

The 22-year-old artist took to Instagram to share his pictures with King Charles, Queen Camilla and others from the dinner hosted in honor of the British monarch.

He also posted a picture with Mick Jagger, the frontman and one of the founder members of the rock band the Rolling Stones.



He wrote, "I’m enchanted by this sacred moment! It is a profound honour to have been invited by the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, and Madame Brigitte Macron, to perform specially for the state visit of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla to France. This occasion coincides with the 400th anniversary of Versailles. I am deeply blessed and filled with gratitude to be a part of this historical event.



Daniel Lozakovich was born in Stockholm and he made his concert debut aged 9.

