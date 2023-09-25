 
Monday, September 25, 2023
Bruce Willis wife shares depressing update about actor's health: 'It's hard'

Stricken with frontotemporal dementia, Bruce Willis' health is far from fine as his wife, Emma Heming Willis, opened up about the emotional impact of the disease on the family.

In a chat with NBC's Today Show, the 45-year-old fighting off emotions suggested that it is possible the Die Hard star may not have fully comprehended his worsening condition due to his diagnosis.

"Hard to know. It's hard to know," adding it was both a "blessing and a curse" for her to come to terms with the reality.

"It's hard on the person diagnosed, it's also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls. When they say this is a family disease, it really is," the former top model added.

As the family navigates through rough times with his diagnosis, the ex Dior model noted that her husband is "the gift that keeps on giving."

She continued, "It's teaching [our daughters] so much on how to care and love, and it's really a beautiful thing amongst the sadness."

In 2022, the Willis family announced the depressing news that the Emmy winner was retiring from acting after he was diagnosed with aphasia.

Married in 2009, Bruce and Emma share two daughters.

