Who is Taylor Swift’s new beau Travis Kelce? Everything to know about NFL star

Travis Kelce's journey to football was inspired by his brother Jason Kelce

Travis Kelce publicly appeared with Taylor Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, and left the match with her, fueling dating rumors that have been making rounds since he attended her Eras show.

He had invited the 33-year-old pop star after being impressed by her performance at Arrowhead stadium during her Eras tour.

Taylor joined him for the Chiefs' 41-0 victory over the Chicago Bears and was seen in a luxury suite alongside Travis' mother, Donna, cheering him on.

The Kelce brothers' journey to NFL stardom

Travis and his equally famous brother Jason were raised in Ohio by a banker mom and a steel industry dad, and have made significant marks in the NFL.

Travis, a Chiefs star drafted in 2013, played college football at Cincinnati, joining his brother, who played for the Bearcats.

He has won two Super Bowls, scoring in each (2020 and 2023). Renowned as one of the greatest tight ends ever, he's earned eight Pro Bowl selections and four All-Pro nods.

In 2022, Travis reached 10,000 career receiving yards, setting a record for the fastest achievement.

Travis's jersey number, 87, pays homage to his brothers' birth year, 1987. Jason, an NFL player for the Philadelphia Eagles, faced Travis in the 2023 Super Bowl.

The Kelce brothers co-host the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, launched in September 2022. Their weekly episodes cover NFL topics and their experiences, lasting 60 to 90 minutes.

Who has he dated besides Taylor Swift?

In 2016, Travis was linked to contestant Maya Benberry, who won his E! dating reality show, Catching Kelce. The show featured 50 women from all 50 states competing for his affection.

Their romance, which began on the show, only lasted a few months after the series concluded. Maya accused Travis of cheating on her.

Travis later admitted on The Pivot podcast that he primarily participated in the show for financial reasons.

After his relationship with Maya, Travis dated sports broadcaster Kayla Nicole in 2017. They initially broke up in August 2020 but later reconciled. However, they officially parted ways in May 2022.