 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

Art created by Marina Abramovic, Lotta Volkova impresses Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend?

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 25, 2023

Art created by Marina Abramovic, Lotta Volkova impresses Leonardo DiCaprios girlfriend?
Art created by Marina Abramovic, Lotta Volkova impresses Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend? 

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly dating Italian model Vittoria Ceretti.

The actor, 48, and the 25- year-old model were recently seen kissing in an Ibiza nightclub recently.

Vittoria raised many eyebrows when she stripped down for a photoshoot earlier this year.

In the pictures shared on her Instagram account on June 5, 2023, she was portrayed as a lesbian as she posed for intimate pictures with female models.  

Art created by Marina Abramovic, Lotta Volkova impresses Leonardo DiCaprios girlfriend?

Moreover, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that she is impressed by the kind of dark and macabre art created by the likes of controversial designer Lotta Volkova and Marina Abramovic.

Volokova was heavily criticized when Balenciaga was caught in a scandal involving children's controversial pictures for the brand's photoshoot last year.

Marina recently made headlines when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked her to become his country's ambassador.

Thousands of people objected to Zelensky's decision to make Marina Ukraine's ambassador as they called her a Satanist, an allegation the artist has vehemently denied. 

Her video of an art performance involving "Spirit Cooking" has been widely circulated after Zelensky's decision was announced.

While Vittoria Ceretti is known to be one of Lotta Volkova's Instagram followers, it is still not clear whether she also admires Marina.

More From Entertainment:

WGA stunning deal prompts 'The Office' reboot

WGA stunning deal prompts 'The Office' reboot

Bruce Willis wife shares depressing update about actor's health: 'It's hard' video

Bruce Willis wife shares depressing update about actor's health: 'It's hard'
Usher reacts to headlining 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show video

Usher reacts to headlining 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Who is Taylor Swift’s new beau Travis Kelce? Everything to know about NFL star

Who is Taylor Swift’s new beau Travis Kelce? Everything to know about NFL star
Harper Beckham playfully roasts mom Victoria's cooking skills

Harper Beckham playfully roasts mom Victoria's cooking skills
Shakira reveals the 'pain of destroying a family' post Gerard Pique split

Shakira reveals the 'pain of destroying a family' post Gerard Pique split
Prince William calls for probe into Meghan Markle missing ring: ‘It’s his mother’s legacy’

Prince William calls for probe into Meghan Markle missing ring: ‘It’s his mother’s legacy’
Taylor Swift shuts down restaurant for alleged date with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift shuts down restaurant for alleged date with Travis Kelce
Tory Lanez demands to join ‘gen pop’ in prison – thinks he can ‘fit right in’

Tory Lanez demands to join ‘gen pop’ in prison – thinks he can ‘fit right in’

Jamie Foxx friends 'distress' as he sets to take major step in life

Jamie Foxx friends 'distress' as he sets to take major step in life
Prince William likely to draw backlash over new valet

Prince William likely to draw backlash over new valet

'Expend4bles' director Scott Waugh shares startling update amid epic flop

'Expend4bles' director Scott Waugh shares startling update amid epic flop