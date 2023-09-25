 
Monday, September 25, 2023
President Joe Biden gives thumbs-up to WGA for tentative deal

As WGA and Hollywood studios inked a tentative deal, prompting a wave of jubilation among the striking writers on the picket lines, President Joe Biden also joined the fray and congratulated the workers, noting it “deserve a fair share of the value their labor helped create.”

Sharing the statement on Monday, the 80-year-old said, “I applaud the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers for reaching a tentative agreement that will allow writers to return to the important work of telling the stories of our nation, our world – and of all of us.”

He continued, “This agreement, including assurances related to artificial intelligence, did not come easily. But its formation is a testament to the power of collective bargaining. There simply is no substitute for employers and employees coming together to negotiate in good faith toward an agreement that makes a business stronger and secures the pay, benefits, and dignity that workers deserve.”

Adding, “I urge all employers to remember that all workers – including writers, actors, and autoworkers – deserve a fair share of the value their labor helped create.”

Considered as a supporter of the writers’ cause, Joe previously shared his thoughts on the WGA strike at a White House event in May, adding that the writers should get “a fair deal they deserve as soon as possible.”

